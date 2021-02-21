Advertisement

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: West Lyon Advances To State, Washington & Harrisburg Win

Wildcats win region title, Tigers top Aberdeen while Warriors rip Rides
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, IA, HARRISBURG & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brooklyn Meyer passed 1,000 career points by scoring 22 to lead West Lyon to a 47-41 victory over Heelan in the Iowa 3A Region 6 Championship, sending the Wildcats to the State Tournament.

Meanwhile in South Dakota top-ranked Washington ripped Roosevelt 62-41 while #3 Harrisburg rallied to defeat #2 Aberdeen 43-38.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
South Dakota airman found guilty of murder
As more and more people receive the COVID vaccine, we're learning how it's affecting our...
Health officials say COVID-19 vaccine could affect mammogram screenings
Brandon Mayor Paul Lundberg has resigned after two years to focus on his position within the...
Brandon mayor resigns after two years
On Feb. 13, CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted the smuggled drugs in a shipment of cereal...
Federal agents seize $2.82 million worth of cocaine-coated corn flakes

Latest News

Coyotes win 86-84
Coyotes Clips Golden Eagles’ Wings In Weekend Opener
31 points in Jacks 69-60 win
SDSU Splits Final Hoops Twin Bill At NDSU
Vikings win 60-57
Augie Men Overtake Wayne State & Control Postseason Fate
Seeking 4th straight state title
PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Canton Dominates Region 2B, Pair Of Locals Finish Runner-Up At Iowa State Meet