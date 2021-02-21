GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: West Lyon Advances To State, Washington & Harrisburg Win

ORANGE CITY, IA, HARRISBURG & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brooklyn Meyer passed 1,000 career points by scoring 22 to lead West Lyon to a 47-41 victory over Heelan in the Iowa 3A Region 6 Championship, sending the Wildcats to the State Tournament.

Meanwhile in South Dakota top-ranked Washington ripped Roosevelt 62-41 while #3 Harrisburg rallied to defeat #2 Aberdeen 43-38.

