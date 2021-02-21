National Snocross event comes to Sioux Falls for the first time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Throughout the day Friday and Saturday, racing fans were treated to some fast, high-flying action at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Track designers for the National Snocross Circuit, got to have a little fun setting up.

“The track here this weekend is a lot bigger, by that I mean width, we haven’t had the faculty to build it or the snow to build it as wide as we got this weekend, so we got the faculty to do it this weekend, so its wider and gives the riders more opportunity to find lines and build lines and be a better racing track,” said Steven Slivinski, Head Groomer for the National Snocross Circuit.

During the morning and afternoon, fans got to see amateurs compete on the course, but come nighttime, the pros took the spotlight.

“This track is a little bit shorter, tighter, it reminds us a lot of Deadwood, South Dakota, which is actually my type of riding, I like it a lot. Its deeper holes, its really gnarly out there, deep whoops, more peaky, big air for the fans, you always got to have the big air,” said Cole Cottew, driver for Cottew Motorsports.

In coming to Sioux Falls for the first time some riders, got a chance to meet some new fans.

“We do our own vlog series on YouTube, we had a lot of fans from local Sioux Falls come to us last night, so that was pretty cool, that’s why we would like to come back here, there’s a lot of cool guys here,” said Kenny Mandryk, driver for Polaris.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.