Advertisement

PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Canton Dominates Region 2B, Pair Of Locals Finish Runner-Up At Iowa State Meet

C-Hawks with eight first place finishers
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 12:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, S.D. & DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Canton C-Hawks certainly seemed poised to win a fourth straight State B Wrestling Championship.

Canton dominated the Region 2B Tournament at Salem on Saturday afternoon, winning the team title by more than 100 points and winning 8 of the 14 individual championships. They’ll get their shot at the “4-Peat” beginning on Thursday.

Meanwhile in Des Moines the Iowa State meet wrapped up with a pair of Northwestern Iowa grapplers competing for championships. West Sioux’s Braden Graff saw his perfect season come to an end in the Class A, 113 pound title match, falling 4-2 to Garret Rinken to finish 45-1. Central Lyon’s Dylan Winkel also fell 6-4 in the Class 2A, 220 pound final.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights! Full region results are listed below

REGION 2B TOURNAMENT @ SALEM

TEAM STANDINGS

Canton claims team title
Canton claims team title

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Trystan Traupel of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 2nd Place - Tate Miller of Howard
  • 3rd Place - Riley Tschetter of Marion/Freeman
  • 4th Place - Brayden Wiese of Flandreau
  • 5th Place - Gunner Ewing of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 6th Place - Zach Bartels of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 44-5, 8th. over Tate Miller (Howard) 32-9, 8th. (Fall 5:37)

3rd Place Match

  • Riley Tschetter (Marion/Freeman) 26-13, 7th. over Brayden Wiese (Flandreau) 27-16, Fr. (MD 8-0)

5th Place Match

  • Gunner Ewing (Elk Point-Jefferson) 22-23, 8th. over Zach Bartels (Canton) 12-15, 8th. (Dec 5-4)

113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Teague Granum of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Dakota Buck of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 3rd Place - Riley Pankratz of Parker
  • 4th Place - Trent Feldhaus of Howard
  • 5th Place - Keaton Prehiem of Marion/Freeman
  • 6th Place - Hayes Johnson of Elk Point-Jefferson

1st Place Match

  • Teague Granum (Canton) 32-5, 8th. over Dakota Buck (McCook Central/Montrose) 39-11, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Riley Pankratz (Parker) 16-14, 7th. over Trent Feldhaus (Howard) 25-12, 8th. (Fall 1:10)

5th Place Match

  • Keaton Prehiem (Marion/Freeman) 15-17, 8th. over Hayes Johnson (Elk Point-Jefferson) 18-19, 8th. (Dec 8-4)

120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Ayson Rice of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Dylan McGregor of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 3rd Place - Brody Dybvig of Tri-Valley
  • 4th Place - Karsyn Feldhaus of Howard
  • 5th Place - Keaton Gale of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 6th Place - Michael Even of Parker

1st Place Match

  • Ayson Rice (Canton) 32-0, Fr. over Dylan McGregor (McCook Central/Montrose) 28-15, 8th. (TF-1.5 2:24 (19-3))

3rd Place Match

  • Brody Dybvig (Tri-Valley) 18-12, 7th. over Karsyn Feldhaus (Howard) 16-10, Fr. (Inj. 1:32)

5th Place Match

  • Keaton Gale (Elk Point-Jefferson) 26-21, 8th. over Michael Even (Parker) 13-18, 8th. (Fall 0:31)

126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Weston Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 2nd Place - Kale Ask of Canton
  • 3rd Place - Joseph Weis of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 4th Place - Andrew Even of Parker
  • 5th Place - Karsten Hamilton of Howard
  • 6th Place - Jayse Miller of Garretson

1st Place Match

  • Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 24-5, 8th. over Kale Ask (Canton) 27-7, So. (TB-1 7-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Joseph Weis (Elk Point-Jefferson) 21-21, Sr. over Andrew Even (Parker) 31-18, Fr. (Fall 1:23)

5th Place Match

  • Karsten Hamilton (Howard) 23-14, So. over Jayse Miller (Garretson) 21-13, Jr. (Fall 3:41)

132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Andy Meyer of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 3rd Place - Riley Genzlinger of Howard
  • 4th Place - Landon Reiser of Tri-Valley
  • 5th Place - Jacob Gale of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 6th Place - Braxten Rozeboom of Garretson

1st Place Match

  • Andy Meyer (Canton) 33-2, Jr. over Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 31-3, Fr. (SV-1 6-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Riley Genzlinger (Howard) 29-4, Sr. over Landon Reiser (Tri-Valley) 10-7, 7th. (Dec 6-0)

5th Place Match

  • Jacob Gale (Elk Point-Jefferson) 8-7, Fr. over Braxten Rozeboom (Garretson) 20-18, Jr. (Dec 11-5)

138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Braden Sehr of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Lucas Hueser of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 3rd Place - Porter Jensen of Tri-Valley
  • 4th Place - Jack Neises of Howard
  • 5th Place - Trevon Cross of Garretson
  • 6th Place - Karter Headrick of Flandreau

1st Place Match

  • Braden Sehr (Canton) 26-1, Sr. over Lucas Hueser (Elk Point-Jefferson) 28-11, So. (Fall 3:28)

3rd Place Match

  • Porter Jensen (Tri-Valley) 34-15, Sr. over Jack Neises (Howard) 16-13, So. (MD 12-3)

5th Place Match

  • Trevon Cross (Garretson) 26-17, Sr. over Karter Headrick (Flandreau) 18-19, 8th. (Fall 1:47)

145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Lane Miller of Howard
  • 2nd Place - Skyler Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 3rd Place - Ashton Keller of Canton
  • 4th Place - Carter Randall of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 5th Place - Zanto Centeno of Parker
  • 6th Place - Tanner Christenson of Flandreau

1st Place Match

  • Lane Miller (Howard) 36-0, Sr. over Skyler Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 23-9, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Ashton Keller (Canton) 34-7, Fr. over Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 24-8, Fr. (Inj. 3:41)

5th Place Match

  • Zanto Centeno (Parker) 21-23, Sr. over Tanner Christenson (Flandreau) 19-17, Jr. (Fall 2:47)

152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - John Callies of Howard
  • 2nd Place - Seth Peterson of Canton
  • 3rd Place - Grayson Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 4th Place - Tathan Headrick of Flandreau
  • 5th Place - Jack Even of Parker
  • 6th Place - Owen Eitenmiller of Marion/Freeman

1st Place Match

  • John Callies (Howard) 34-2, Jr. over Seth Peterson (Canton) 30-7, Sr. (Dec 8-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Grayson Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 16-10, Fr. over Tathan Headrick (Flandreau) 18-7, Jr. (Dec 10-6)

5th Place Match

  • Jack Even (Parker) 31-19, So. over Owen Eitenmiller (Marion/Freeman) 12-11, So. (Fall 0:30)

160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Jaden Dominisse of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Ty Beyer of Howard
  • 3rd Place - Ben Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 4th Place - Ethan Ortman of Marion/Freeman
  • 5th Place - Logan Raap of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 6th Place - Jake Stone of Parker

1st Place Match

  • Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 31-2, Sr. over Ty Beyer (Howard) 30-8, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 36-6, So. over Ethan Ortman (Marion/Freeman) 24-15, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

  • Logan Raap (McCook Central/Montrose) 18-23, 8th. over Jake Stone (Parker) 16-30, Fr. (Dec 8-6)

170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Luke Richardson of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Gavin Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 3rd Place - Kade Grocott of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 4th Place - Kolby Peters of Flandreau
  • 5th Place - Layne Hess of Chester Area
  • 6th Place - Chris Kessler of Marion/Freeman

1st Place Match

  • Luke Richardson (Canton) 31-5, Jr. over Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 35-7, So. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Kade Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 31-13, Fr. over Kolby Peters (Flandreau) 13-10, So. (Fall 2:12)

5th Place Match

  • Layne Hess (Chester Area) 13-13, So. over Chris Kessler (Marion/Freeman) 9-19, So. (MD 11-2)

182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Jacobi Krouse of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 2nd Place - Tanner Meyers of Canton
  • 3rd Place - Isaac Nehlich of Tri-Valley
  • 4th Place - Noah McDermott of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 5th Place - Zaul Centeno of Parker
  • 6th Place - Caleb Pitsenberger of Flandreau

1st Place Match

  • Jacobi Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) 40-6, Sr. over Tanner Meyers (Canton) 31-6, So. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Isaac Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 27-17, Fr. over Noah McDermott (Elk Point-Jefferson) 20-18, So. (Fall 4:49)

5th Place Match

  • Zaul Centeno (Parker) 18-24, So. over Caleb Pitsenberger (Flandreau) 16-18, So. (Fall 3:24)

195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Charlie Patten of Parker
  • 2nd Place - Austin Hoiten of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 3rd Place - Josh Merkle of Canton
  • 4th Place - Alex Andresen of Tri-Valley
  • 5th Place - Caleb Dietrich of Flandreau
  • 6th Place - Gabriel Turpin of Howard

1st Place Match

  • Charlie Patten (Parker) 40-5, So. over Austin Hoiten (McCook Central/Montrose) 35-12, So. (MD 11-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Josh Merkle (Canton) 35-6, So. over Alex Andresen (Tri-Valley) 28-18, Sr. (Fall 2:58)

5th Place Match

  • Caleb Dietrich (Flandreau) 12-8, Jr. over Gabriel Turpin (Howard) 6-10, So. (Dec 6-2)

220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Marshall Baldwin of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Ethan Nehlich of Tri-Valley
  • 3rd Place - Clayton Smith of Marion/Freeman
  • 4th Place - Levi Wieman of Parker
  • 5th Place - Chase Reed of Flandreau
  • 6th Place - Jaden Richter of Garretson

1st Place Match

  • Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 37-2, Jr. over Ethan Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 32-6, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

3rd Place Match

  • Clayton Smith (Marion/Freeman) 27-8, Sr. over Levi Wieman (Parker) 24-24, Fr. (Fall 1:17)

5th Place Match

  • Chase Reed (Flandreau) 25-9, Jr. over Jaden Richter (Garretson) 21-20, So. (Fall 4:14)

285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Zach Richardson of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Collin Graves of Viborg-Hurley
  • 3rd Place - Drake Peed of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 4th Place - Geoff Dunkelberger of Parker
  • 5th Place - William Rentz of Howard
  • 6th Place - Elliott Chase of McCook Central/Montrose

1st Place Match

  • Zach Richardson (Canton) 31-2, Sr. over Collin Graves (Viborg-Hurley) 35-8, Sr. (Dec 11-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Drake Peed (Elk Point-Jefferson) 9-2, Sr. over Geoff Dunkelberger (Parker) 34-11, Sr. (Fall 0:51)

5th Place Match

  • William Rentz (Howard) 18-19, Sr. over Elliott Chase (McCook Central/Montrose) 23-15, Jr. (Fall 3:14)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
South Dakota airman found guilty of murder
As more and more people receive the COVID vaccine, we're learning how it's affecting our...
Health officials say COVID-19 vaccine could affect mammogram screenings
Brandon Mayor Paul Lundberg has resigned after two years to focus on his position within the...
Brandon mayor resigns after two years
On Feb. 13, CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted the smuggled drugs in a shipment of cereal...
Federal agents seize $2.82 million worth of cocaine-coated corn flakes

Latest News

Coyotes win 86-84
Coyotes Clips Golden Eagles’ Wings In Weekend Opener
31 points in Jacks 69-60 win
SDSU Splits Final Hoops Twin Bill At NDSU
Vikings win 60-57
Augie Men Overtake Wayne State & Control Postseason Fate
Defeat Heelan 47-41
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: West Lyon Advances To State, Washington & Harrisburg Win