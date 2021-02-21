PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Canton Dominates Region 2B, Pair Of Locals Finish Runner-Up At Iowa State Meet

SALEM, S.D. & DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Canton C-Hawks certainly seemed poised to win a fourth straight State B Wrestling Championship.

Canton dominated the Region 2B Tournament at Salem on Saturday afternoon, winning the team title by more than 100 points and winning 8 of the 14 individual championships. They’ll get their shot at the “4-Peat” beginning on Thursday.

Meanwhile in Des Moines the Iowa State meet wrapped up with a pair of Northwestern Iowa grapplers competing for championships. West Sioux’s Braden Graff saw his perfect season come to an end in the Class A, 113 pound title match, falling 4-2 to Garret Rinken to finish 45-1. Central Lyon’s Dylan Winkel also fell 6-4 in the Class 2A, 220 pound final.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights! Full region results are listed below

REGION 2B TOURNAMENT @ SALEM

TEAM STANDINGS

Canton claims team title

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Trystan Traupel of McCook Central/Montrose

2nd Place - Tate Miller of Howard

3rd Place - Riley Tschetter of Marion/Freeman

4th Place - Brayden Wiese of Flandreau

5th Place - Gunner Ewing of Elk Point-Jefferson

6th Place - Zach Bartels of Canton

1st Place Match

Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 44-5, 8th. over Tate Miller (Howard) 32-9, 8th. (Fall 5:37)

3rd Place Match

Riley Tschetter (Marion/Freeman) 26-13, 7th. over Brayden Wiese (Flandreau) 27-16, Fr. (MD 8-0)

5th Place Match

Gunner Ewing (Elk Point-Jefferson) 22-23, 8th. over Zach Bartels (Canton) 12-15, 8th. (Dec 5-4)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Teague Granum of Canton

2nd Place - Dakota Buck of McCook Central/Montrose

3rd Place - Riley Pankratz of Parker

4th Place - Trent Feldhaus of Howard

5th Place - Keaton Prehiem of Marion/Freeman

6th Place - Hayes Johnson of Elk Point-Jefferson

1st Place Match

Teague Granum (Canton) 32-5, 8th. over Dakota Buck (McCook Central/Montrose) 39-11, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Riley Pankratz (Parker) 16-14, 7th. over Trent Feldhaus (Howard) 25-12, 8th. (Fall 1:10)

5th Place Match

Keaton Prehiem (Marion/Freeman) 15-17, 8th. over Hayes Johnson (Elk Point-Jefferson) 18-19, 8th. (Dec 8-4)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ayson Rice of Canton

2nd Place - Dylan McGregor of McCook Central/Montrose

3rd Place - Brody Dybvig of Tri-Valley

4th Place - Karsyn Feldhaus of Howard

5th Place - Keaton Gale of Elk Point-Jefferson

6th Place - Michael Even of Parker

1st Place Match

Ayson Rice (Canton) 32-0, Fr. over Dylan McGregor (McCook Central/Montrose) 28-15, 8th. (TF-1.5 2:24 (19-3))

3rd Place Match

Brody Dybvig (Tri-Valley) 18-12, 7th. over Karsyn Feldhaus (Howard) 16-10, Fr. (Inj. 1:32)

5th Place Match

Keaton Gale (Elk Point-Jefferson) 26-21, 8th. over Michael Even (Parker) 13-18, 8th. (Fall 0:31)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Weston Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose

2nd Place - Kale Ask of Canton

3rd Place - Joseph Weis of Elk Point-Jefferson

4th Place - Andrew Even of Parker

5th Place - Karsten Hamilton of Howard

6th Place - Jayse Miller of Garretson

1st Place Match

Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 24-5, 8th. over Kale Ask (Canton) 27-7, So. (TB-1 7-4)

3rd Place Match

Joseph Weis (Elk Point-Jefferson) 21-21, Sr. over Andrew Even (Parker) 31-18, Fr. (Fall 1:23)

5th Place Match

Karsten Hamilton (Howard) 23-14, So. over Jayse Miller (Garretson) 21-13, Jr. (Fall 3:41)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Andy Meyer of Canton

2nd Place - Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose

3rd Place - Riley Genzlinger of Howard

4th Place - Landon Reiser of Tri-Valley

5th Place - Jacob Gale of Elk Point-Jefferson

6th Place - Braxten Rozeboom of Garretson

1st Place Match

Andy Meyer (Canton) 33-2, Jr. over Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 31-3, Fr. (SV-1 6-1)

3rd Place Match

Riley Genzlinger (Howard) 29-4, Sr. over Landon Reiser (Tri-Valley) 10-7, 7th. (Dec 6-0)

5th Place Match

Jacob Gale (Elk Point-Jefferson) 8-7, Fr. over Braxten Rozeboom (Garretson) 20-18, Jr. (Dec 11-5)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Braden Sehr of Canton

2nd Place - Lucas Hueser of Elk Point-Jefferson

3rd Place - Porter Jensen of Tri-Valley

4th Place - Jack Neises of Howard

5th Place - Trevon Cross of Garretson

6th Place - Karter Headrick of Flandreau

1st Place Match

Braden Sehr (Canton) 26-1, Sr. over Lucas Hueser (Elk Point-Jefferson) 28-11, So. (Fall 3:28)

3rd Place Match

Porter Jensen (Tri-Valley) 34-15, Sr. over Jack Neises (Howard) 16-13, So. (MD 12-3)

5th Place Match

Trevon Cross (Garretson) 26-17, Sr. over Karter Headrick (Flandreau) 18-19, 8th. (Fall 1:47)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lane Miller of Howard

2nd Place - Skyler Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson

3rd Place - Ashton Keller of Canton

4th Place - Carter Randall of McCook Central/Montrose

5th Place - Zanto Centeno of Parker

6th Place - Tanner Christenson of Flandreau

1st Place Match

Lane Miller (Howard) 36-0, Sr. over Skyler Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 23-9, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Ashton Keller (Canton) 34-7, Fr. over Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 24-8, Fr. (Inj. 3:41)

5th Place Match

Zanto Centeno (Parker) 21-23, Sr. over Tanner Christenson (Flandreau) 19-17, Jr. (Fall 2:47)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - John Callies of Howard

2nd Place - Seth Peterson of Canton

3rd Place - Grayson Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson

4th Place - Tathan Headrick of Flandreau

5th Place - Jack Even of Parker

6th Place - Owen Eitenmiller of Marion/Freeman

1st Place Match

John Callies (Howard) 34-2, Jr. over Seth Peterson (Canton) 30-7, Sr. (Dec 8-3)

3rd Place Match

Grayson Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 16-10, Fr. over Tathan Headrick (Flandreau) 18-7, Jr. (Dec 10-6)

5th Place Match

Jack Even (Parker) 31-19, So. over Owen Eitenmiller (Marion/Freeman) 12-11, So. (Fall 0:30)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jaden Dominisse of Canton

2nd Place - Ty Beyer of Howard

3rd Place - Ben Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson

4th Place - Ethan Ortman of Marion/Freeman

5th Place - Logan Raap of McCook Central/Montrose

6th Place - Jake Stone of Parker

1st Place Match

Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 31-2, Sr. over Ty Beyer (Howard) 30-8, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 36-6, So. over Ethan Ortman (Marion/Freeman) 24-15, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Logan Raap (McCook Central/Montrose) 18-23, 8th. over Jake Stone (Parker) 16-30, Fr. (Dec 8-6)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Luke Richardson of Canton

2nd Place - Gavin Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson

3rd Place - Kade Grocott of McCook Central/Montrose

4th Place - Kolby Peters of Flandreau

5th Place - Layne Hess of Chester Area

6th Place - Chris Kessler of Marion/Freeman

1st Place Match

Luke Richardson (Canton) 31-5, Jr. over Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 35-7, So. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Kade Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 31-13, Fr. over Kolby Peters (Flandreau) 13-10, So. (Fall 2:12)

5th Place Match

Layne Hess (Chester Area) 13-13, So. over Chris Kessler (Marion/Freeman) 9-19, So. (MD 11-2)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jacobi Krouse of McCook Central/Montrose

2nd Place - Tanner Meyers of Canton

3rd Place - Isaac Nehlich of Tri-Valley

4th Place - Noah McDermott of Elk Point-Jefferson

5th Place - Zaul Centeno of Parker

6th Place - Caleb Pitsenberger of Flandreau

1st Place Match

Jacobi Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) 40-6, Sr. over Tanner Meyers (Canton) 31-6, So. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Isaac Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 27-17, Fr. over Noah McDermott (Elk Point-Jefferson) 20-18, So. (Fall 4:49)

5th Place Match

Zaul Centeno (Parker) 18-24, So. over Caleb Pitsenberger (Flandreau) 16-18, So. (Fall 3:24)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Charlie Patten of Parker

2nd Place - Austin Hoiten of McCook Central/Montrose

3rd Place - Josh Merkle of Canton

4th Place - Alex Andresen of Tri-Valley

5th Place - Caleb Dietrich of Flandreau

6th Place - Gabriel Turpin of Howard

1st Place Match

Charlie Patten (Parker) 40-5, So. over Austin Hoiten (McCook Central/Montrose) 35-12, So. (MD 11-1)

3rd Place Match

Josh Merkle (Canton) 35-6, So. over Alex Andresen (Tri-Valley) 28-18, Sr. (Fall 2:58)

5th Place Match

Caleb Dietrich (Flandreau) 12-8, Jr. over Gabriel Turpin (Howard) 6-10, So. (Dec 6-2)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Marshall Baldwin of Canton

2nd Place - Ethan Nehlich of Tri-Valley

3rd Place - Clayton Smith of Marion/Freeman

4th Place - Levi Wieman of Parker

5th Place - Chase Reed of Flandreau

6th Place - Jaden Richter of Garretson

1st Place Match

Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 37-2, Jr. over Ethan Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 32-6, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

3rd Place Match

Clayton Smith (Marion/Freeman) 27-8, Sr. over Levi Wieman (Parker) 24-24, Fr. (Fall 1:17)

5th Place Match

Chase Reed (Flandreau) 25-9, Jr. over Jaden Richter (Garretson) 21-20, So. (Fall 4:14)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Zach Richardson of Canton

2nd Place - Collin Graves of Viborg-Hurley

3rd Place - Drake Peed of Elk Point-Jefferson

4th Place - Geoff Dunkelberger of Parker

5th Place - William Rentz of Howard

6th Place - Elliott Chase of McCook Central/Montrose

1st Place Match

Zach Richardson (Canton) 31-2, Sr. over Collin Graves (Viborg-Hurley) 35-8, Sr. (Dec 11-4)

3rd Place Match

Drake Peed (Elk Point-Jefferson) 9-2, Sr. over Geoff Dunkelberger (Parker) 34-11, Sr. (Fall 0:51)

5th Place Match

William Rentz (Howard) 18-19, Sr. over Elliott Chase (McCook Central/Montrose) 23-15, Jr. (Fall 3:14)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.