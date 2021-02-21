SDSU Splits Final Hoops Twin Bill At NDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMEN’S RECAP

No. 23/25 South Dakota State women’s basketball won its 16th consecutive game and remained undefeated in conference play with a 69-60 win over North Dakota State Saturday night.

The Jackrabbits, who clinched a share of the league regular season title, are now 19-2 and 12-0 in Summit League play. The Jacks shot 47.9 percent from the field, recorded five blocks and won the steal battle, 11-2.

After scoring a career-high 25 points in last night’s win, Tylee Irwin came up big once again tonight, scoring 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range and surpassing the 1,000 point mark. Irwin added three rebounds, two assists and two blocks to her statline. Paiton Burckhard scored eight of her 11 points in the second half while recording six rebounds and two steals. Madysen Vlastuin made all three of her 3-point attempts beyond the arch to total her nine points. Lindsey Theuninck and Haley Greer each scored five points, recorded three rebounds, two assists and combined for five steals.

“I thought they played incredibly hard and I thought from the beginning to the end we were incredibly focused, intense and competitive,” head coach Aaron Johnston said. “Our defense tonight at times was better than we were last night at times, so I thought they adjusted very well. We had to switch some things up based on how we struggled with North Dakota State’s sets yesterday, so we threw a lot at them overnight and our team just handled those things really well. We were locked in and played incredibly hard.”

Irwin’s career day started in the first quarter, scoring the first four Jackrabbit points and eight of the team’s 13 points in the quarter. Four of her eight points came on a 6-0 Jackrabbit run to give SDSU a 13-8 lead with 1:36 to play in the first. NDSU closed the quarter on a 5-0 run to tie the game at 13-all.

The Bison extended their run to seven unanswered to open the quarter, but Irwin ended the spurt with a 3-pointer to put the Jacks back up (16-15) at the 8:13 mark. NDSU held a four-point lead until Mesa Byom’s layup launched an 8-0 run over the next two minutes to put the Jacks up 24-20 with 5:20 remaining in the half. Irwin scored the final six Jackrabbit points, all on jump shots, to give the Jacks a 30-24 lead at halftime.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Irwin inside the six minute mark gave the Jacks their largest lead to that point at 40-31. A 5-0 run by NDSU made it a two possession game with 2:31 to play, but Vlastuin responded by hitting a 3-pointer on the next possession to put the Jacks up by seven. State and the Bison went back and forth in the final two minutes to leave the score at 48-43 at the end of the third.

Both teams combined to make just four field goals in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter but the Jacks remained in front 55-51. NDSU came as close as 57-54 with just over four minutes to play, but a 7-0 SDSU run put the Jacks up by double digits for the first time in the game. Five free throws in the final 1:08 secured a 69-60 Jackrabbit win.

“Regan (Nesheim) came back and gave us great minutes, rebounded and defended like crazy,” Johnston said “We needed all 31 of (Irwin’s) points today, that was fantastic for her to step up. Paiton was really good. So just a lot of people rose to that challenge after a difficult night in dealing with some of the other things that went on so I’m just really happy for the team. I thought their competitiveness was the thing I’m most proud of. Obviously getting a win yesterday, but just the way they responded to some challenges, moving people around and really getting focused for an important game here.”

Game Notes

South Dakota State improved to 56-39 against North Dakota State in the all-time series, including 15 consecutive SDSU wins and the 23rd win in the last 24 meetings.

The Jackrabbits have now won at least a share of seven Summit League regular season titles

Irwin becomes the 39th Jackrabbit in program history to join the 1,000 point club

Tonight marks the second time the season a Jackrabbit player scored 30-or-more points. The previous player to do so was Selland at Oral Roberts Feb. 14.

Nesheim’s three rebounds is a career high

Vlastuin finished the weekend 5-for-5 from 3-point range

Up next

South Dakota State is scheduled to return home to wrap up the regular season against Kansas City Feb. 26-27. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. both nights inside Frost Arena.

MEN’S RECAP

North Dakota State built up a 22-point lead and held on to defeat South Dakota State 84-82 in Summit League men’s basketball Saturday night at the Scheels Center.

The Bison (12-10, 10-4 Summit League) did not trail in the final 36 minutes, but SDSU (13-6, 7-3) made them sweat it out until the final horn.

Douglas Wilson scored a season-high 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting to lead the Jacks. Matt Dentlinger added 15 points and eight rebounds while Baylor Scheierman chipped in with 14 points and five assists.

The game was tied 9-9 after the opening four minutes before a 12-2 run gave the Bison the lead for good. Dentlinger scored on consecutive possessions as the Jacks came within six, but NDSU responded with nine straight.

An 8-2 Jackrabbit rally before the break brought the score to within 47-35 at halftime, but the Bison started the second by outscoring SDSU 20-10 to extend the margin to 22 points.

Trailing 67-45 with 13:10 left, the Jacks ratcheted up the pressure with a full-court press. The visitors also switched into a zone defense, two adjustments that sparked a 10-1 run and changed the momentum.

North Dakota State reestablished a 16-point lead at 73-57 with 9:06 left, but things were about to get really interesting.

Wilson posted the next seven SDSU points, all coming in a span of 62 seconds. That was the beginning of a 19-6 fury, capped by a Wilson layup, as the Jacks drew to within three with 1:12 to play.

SDSU needed a defensive stop and came up with one, but the Bison secured the offensive rebound. Sam Griesel was fouled and buried two free throws and NDSU led 83-78 with 27 seconds remaining.

Scheierman drove and scored to trim the gap to three, but a Kreuser free throw essentially put the game away, as Dentlinger scored with 0.1 seconds left to provide the final score of 84-82.

Six North Dakota State players scored in double figures, with Kreuser’s 17 leading the way.

SDSU shot 57 percent but only 5-of-19 from 3-point range, while NDSU was 56 percent overall and 11-of-23 from deep.

Notes

Wilson scored 20 points in a game for the 15th time in his career.

The last six meetings in the series have been decided by a total of 13 points.

The last four meetings in Fargo have been decided by a total of six points.

NDSU’s 84 points matched its season high.

The Bison held a 30-13 advantage in bench points.

Up Next

SDSU is scheduled to host Kansas City in the final weekend of the regular season. Games are slated 7:30 both for Friday and Saturday at Frost Arena in Brookings.

