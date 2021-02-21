SDSU True Freshman Quarterback Shows True Grit In Comeback At UNI

CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - Considering the fact that a season of FCS college football is being played in the spring nothing should be a surprising anymore.

Still, watching South Dakota State turn to a true freshman at quarterback over experienced returners was a bit of a shocker.

By the end of the night the third ranked Northern Iowa Panthers were stunned by Mark Gronowski’s play as the fifth ranked Jacks won 24-20. Gronowski racked up 249 total yards and three touchdowns, including leading a game winning 75 yard march in the final minutes.

Afterwards head coach John Stiegelmeier confirmed that it’s his job the rest of the way.

SDSU visits North Dakota next Saturday at noon.

