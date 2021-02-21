USF Women End SMSU’s Season & Qualify For NSIC Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It took extra time to determine who would get the final spot in the NSIC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday afternoon at the Stewart Center.

In the end the host Sioux Falls Cougars would outlast Southwest Minnesota State 88-83 in overtime to qualify for their sixth straight NSIC Tournament.

The Cougars finished the year 8-5 in NSIC South Division play. The Mustangs, who rallied to beat USF 77-54 yesterday to force the winner-take-all finale, finished 9-5 overall but 7-5 in divisonal play. With teams playing an irregular number of games due to COVID-19 related cancellations and postponements, USF qualified due to having a higher win percentage.

Krystal Carlson led Sioux Falls with a career high 28 points. Anna Brecht added 22 points and Anna Goodhope scored 20.

It was a Goodhope three with 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter which gave USF a 73-70 lead. SMSU’s Sadie Stelter would answer with a tying triple with just over three seconds remaining. She finished with 23 points. Meleah Reinhart led the Mustangs with 28 points and Abuk Akoi added 14.

The Cougars qualify for the NSIC Tournament as the South Division fourth seed. They’ll take on North Division winner UM-Duluth in quarterfinal play at the Sanford Pentagon on Thursday at 10:00 AM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

