Warm but Windy to Start the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While most of South Dakota dealt with plenty of sunshine for our Sunday, areas mainly along I-29 and east dealt with cloud cover and snow showers, thus keeping temperatures much cooler. Everyone will see a warm-up to begin the last full week of February, but it’s going to come at a cost. Gusty winds are in the forecast and areas in central South Dakota, including Pierre, Mobridge, Gettysburg and Faith are under a WIND ADVISORY for most of Monday.

TONIGHT: The low that brought the light snow and freezing drizzle continues to move and skies will become mostly clear to partly cloudy. Some cloudier intervals may move in overnight as a warm front pushes through. We’ll see a W to WSW wind at 5-15 mph to the east and 10-20 mph to the west. Lows fall back into the 20s to near 30, but some areas may see temperatures tick up a bit overnight.

MONDAY: After some morning clouds, skies will become mostly sunny into the afternoon hours. Winds will be increasing throughout the morning and become gusty in the afternoon. Winds run W to WNW at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 35-40 mph east and 20-35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph west. Temperatures will climb well into the 40s with 50s to the west and northwest. I wouldn’t be shocked if some spots in central South Dakota hit 60 degrees. Monday night calls for lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky and a breezy W wind.

TUESDAY: Clouds will increase throughout the day as a cold front sweeps through. There’s a chance of some light drizzly showers but the chances look to be isolated and mostly for northern South Dakota. Winds trend W to SW at 5-15 mph to the east and W to WNW at 5-15 mph increasing to 15-25 mph west. Into Tuesday night, winds will gradually shift to the N and NW Tuesday night as the front passes. Skies will gradually clear throughout the night from northwest to southeast. Lows drop back into the 20s with some isolated teens.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: High pressure will settle in, giving us a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky Wednesday, sunny skies Thursday and increasing clouds into Friday as yet another warm front looks to push through. Winds look to be calmer out of the N and NW Wednesday, but will once again increase and shift to the S and SW Thursday into Friday. Highs are in the upper 30s to mid 40s Wednesday with 40s to near 50 areawide Thursday and Friday. Lows generally in the teens and 20s.

LONG TERM: Precipitation chances look to remain few and far between. Also, temperatures look to dip a bit heading towards next Sunday into the following Monday, which is the first day of Meteorological Spring. The Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook, which runs from February 27-March 3 indicates temperatures slightly below average with slightly above average precipitation. The 8-14 Day Outlook however, which runs from March 1-March 7, shows temperatures above average with below normal precipitation.

