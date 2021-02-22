Advertisement

Augustana Men Qualify For NSIC Tournament After Sioux Falls Men Falter At SMSU

Vikings lose 82-70 to Wayne State but reach postseason after Cougar’s 76-69 overtime loss to Mustangs
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. & MARSHALL, MN (Dakota News Now) - When the clock expired in their game against Wayne State the Augustana Vikings most likely believed that time had run out on their season.

Within minutes they’d learn they were heading to the postseason after rival Sioux Falls suffered a stunning loss at Southwest Minnesota State.

With both season finales tipping off at noon, Augustana had control of their own destiny when it came to qualifying for the NSIC Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Vikings would get in with a win over Wayne State or a Sioux Falls loss. Augie couldn’t take care of the first part of that recipe, falling to the Wildcats 82-70 at the Sanford Pentagon.

Wayne State, which won the NSIC South Division, was led by Nate Mohr’s 21 points. Augustana (9-6, 7-6) got 21 from Dylan LeBrun, 17 from Michael Schaefer, 12 from Tyler Riemersma and 10 from Adam Dykman.

If they were scoreboard watching during their game the Vikings saw the Cougars control the game in Marshall for most of the way, building a 15 point lead with a little over ten minutes to play.

The Mustangs, who hadn’t won since January 8th, stormed back, tying the game on an improbable tip-in by Jake Phipps at the buzzer, and going on to win 76-69 in overtime. Phipps led all scorers with 22 points. Kaden Evans scored 18, Sam Schwartz had 15 and Nick Dufault added 12. SMSU finishes 3-8 and 1-6 in the South Division.

Chase Grinde led the Coo with 21 points. USF finishes 7-5 overall and 5-5 in the South Division. Standings were determined based on win percentage due to the irregular number of games played, giving the edge to the final NSIC spot to Augustana.

The Vikings will be the South Division four seed and will face North Division top seed Northern State in the NSIC Tournament Quarterfinals on Thursday at 4 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

