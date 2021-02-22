Boozy bakery finds niche in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are several great bakeries in Sioux Falls, but one of them has put a twist on their craft.

Located inside the Jones Building on Phillips Avenue, Intoxibakes makes alcohol-infused cupcakes, featuring more than 60 flavors, from Peachy Oh! to Salted Caramel Mudslide.

Co-owner of Intoxibakes Holly Jorgenson remembers making cupcakes with her daughter, Josie, as she grew up.

“We had always talked about having our own little shop,” Jorgenson said.

Now, that family fun has become a family bakery.

“It’s me, my daughter, and my daughter-in-law, Shannon,” Jorgenson said. “My daughter-in-law came into our family when she became roommates with my daughter, Josie, and that’s how she met my son, and now we’re all family.”

Intoxibakes specializes in its boozy cupcakes.

“It’s been a lot of fun to try and figure out what alcohol will work and what won’t,” Jorgenson said. “It’s always fun to watch someone come up here and say, we’ll I’m just going to try a mini, so I can try a flavor and see what it’s like, then they’ll stand there and eat it in front of you and just go wow, this is great flavor, and then they’ll buy a bunch more.”

But the ovens were shut off for a while when the cupcakes hit a snag. An old state law said it was illegal to bake with booze.

“We had to work hard to get where we are, with the legislators and everything, to change state law so that everybody could do this, so we’re very proud of where we’re at now,” Jorgenson said.

With the legal battle in the rearview mirror, Intoxibakes continues to crank out new recipes. Both boozy, and not.

“It’s not just all about the alcohol and the cupcakes, it’s about being a bakery and coming together,” Jorgenson said.

