City of Sioux Falls gears up for summer 2021 full of activities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Coronavirus pandemic forced the City of Sioux Falls to close pools and cancel many other events in the summer of 2020.

As summer 2021 creeps closer, city leaders say they’re expecting a full summer of activities, including the reopening of swimming pools.

“We’re planning for a full summer; all of our facilities will be open and we’re really excited to get back to more of a normal summer this coming year,” Director of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department Don Kearney said.

Even while expecting a more ‘normal’ summer, the department is still keeping an eye on the pandemic.

“We’re going to continue to watch the numbers as they play out, and see what happens in regard to the mask mandate and what’s the status of that. We’re very optimistic that we’re going to have a full summer of activities,” Kearney added.

On the events side, Experience Sioux Falls is looking for a busier 2021.

“We’re really feeling a surge of energy from the planners, especially those in the events side of the business,” Executive Director of Experience Sioux Falls Teri Schmidt said.

Not all upcoming events are set in stone yet, however, those in-charge have confidence in a summer full of activities.

“Cautiously optimistic I will say for the spring and summer, and then the leisure travel market is really expected to pick up because people are pent up. They want to get out, they want to travel,” Schmidt said.

From events, to pools and parks, city leaders say there’s much anticipation for summer 2021 in Sioux Falls.

“We’ve already had calls from people that were obviously disappointed that we weren’t able to open last year, but they’re excited about the fact that we’re staffing up and gearing up to open them this year,” said Kearney.

“I’m most excited to see the events come back this summer. People really, myself included, we’re ready to be outside and get back together,” Schmidt added.

