Community Blood Bank looking for donations after extreme cold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Community Blood Bank has said for several months that there is a blood shortage because of the pandemic. That still exists, and the recent extreme winter weather conditions didn’t help. Those things combined depleted the local blood supplies.

Now the blood bank is looking for donations to maintain a strong supply. There are several blood drives happening this week in eastern South Dakota.

One is Monday in the Student Union on South Dakota State University’s campus in Brookings. It’s from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. There is also one Wednesday at the Flandreau Community Center. People can also donate Monday through Friday in the Sanford or Avera donor rooms in Sioux Falls. There is another blood drive in Sioux Falls on Thursday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center though.

You need to make an appointment if you’d like to donate at any of the locations mentioned. You can do that online here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.