Advertisement

Community Blood Bank looking for donations after extreme cold

(Cordell Wright)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Community Blood Bank has said for several months that there is a blood shortage because of the pandemic. That still exists, and the recent extreme winter weather conditions didn’t help. Those things combined depleted the local blood supplies.

Now the blood bank is looking for donations to maintain a strong supply. There are several blood drives happening this week in eastern South Dakota.

One is Monday in the Student Union on South Dakota State University’s campus in Brookings. It’s from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. There is also one Wednesday at the Flandreau Community Center. People can also donate Monday through Friday in the Sanford or Avera donor rooms in Sioux Falls. There is another blood drive in Sioux Falls on Thursday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center though.

You need to make an appointment if you’d like to donate at any of the locations mentioned. You can do that online here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COURTESY CNN
South Dakota woman speaks out about being aboard engine failure flight
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Drivers doing a jump at Sioux Falls Snocross event
National Snocross event comes to Sioux Falls for the first time
Brandon Mayor Paul Lundberg has resigned after two years to focus on his position within the...
Brandon mayor resigns after two years
Discussion heat up at “Legislative Coffee”
Discussion heats up at “Legislative Coffee”

Latest News

Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
Republican legislator calls for Ravnsborg resignation
Falls Park near downtown Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation looking to hire hundreds ahead of summer
SF Parks & Rec looking to hire hundreds ahead of summer
Seasonal workers needed in Sioux Falls
The Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins at Target Field at a baseball game Monday, Aug....
Twins plan for possible return of fans to Target Field
LIVE: AG nominee Garland to focus on civil rights, political independence