Conference Tournament Schedules

Find out where and when your favorite NSIC & NAIA schools are playing!
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the calender is still about a week away from turning, March Madness is descending upon the Dakota News Now viewing area this week as college basketball conference tournaments begin in the NCAA Division Two Northern Sun Conference and the NAIA.

In this article we will focus on local teams in South Dakota and Northwest Iowa that will be playing, highlighting their game times and draws. We will provide a link or picture to full conference tournament schedules as well.

NSIC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Begins Thursday at Sanford Pentagon
Begins Thursday at Sanford Pentagon(Dakota News Now)

Both Sioux Falls’ area college schools will be competing in the NSIC Women’s Tournament. The University of Sioux Falls, the Southern Division four seed, will tip off the entire tournament with the first quarterfinal at 10:00 AM on Thursday at the Sanford Pentagon against Northern Division top seed Duluth.

Following that game the Augustana Vikings, the Southern Division top seed, face Northern Division four seed MSU-Moorhead at 1:00 PM.

You can view the complete tournament bracket and schedule by clicking HERE . Semifinals are on Saturday with the championship game on Sunday at 1 PM.

NSIC MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Begins Thursday at Sanford Pentagon
Begins Thursday at Sanford Pentagon(Dakota News Now)

Two local teams will also be in the NSIC Men’s Basketball Tournament with the notable difference that they will go head-to-head on opening day.

The Northern State Wolves, the NSIC regular season champions and North Division top seed, will open the NSIC Quarterfinals on Thursday against South Division fourth seed Augustana. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00 PM at the Sanford Pentagon follow the conclusion of the NSIC Women’s Basketball Quarterfinals.

For the full bracket and tournament schedule click HERE . Semifinals are on Saturday with the championship game at 4:00 PM on Sunday.

GPAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Three area teams have qualified for the NAIA Great Plains Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Tournament.

All tournament games in the GPAC are played on the campus site of the highest seed. All quarterfinals are on Wednesday.

The Northwestern Red Raiders have the highest seed of any local team and will be the only one hosting a game. The third-seeded Red Raiders take on Midland at 6:00 PM in Orange City.

The Dordt Defenders are the fifth seed in the field and will play at Briar Cliff in Sioux City at 7:00 PM.

The Dakota Wesleyan Tigers are the seven seed and visit Concordia in Nebraska at 7:00 PM.

You can view the complete schedule by clicking HERE .

Semifinals will be held on Saturday with the championship game on Tuesday, March 2nd.

