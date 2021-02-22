Advertisement

Court won’t revive porn star’s defamation suit against Trump

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from porn star Stormy Daniels, who sought to...
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from porn star Stormy Daniels, who sought to revive a defamation lawsuit she filed against former President Donald Trump.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from porn star Stormy Daniels, who sought to revive a defamation lawsuit she filed against former President Donald Trump.

The justices did not comment in leaving in place a lower court ruling dismissing the case.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election. She sued him for defamation after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a “total con job.”

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2018 and ordered Daniels to pay nearly $300,000 in attorneys’ fees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COURTESY CNN
South Dakota woman speaks out about being aboard engine failure flight
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Drivers doing a jump at Sioux Falls Snocross event
National Snocross event comes to Sioux Falls for the first time
Brandon Mayor Paul Lundberg has resigned after two years to focus on his position within the...
Brandon mayor resigns after two years
Discussion heat up at “Legislative Coffee”
Discussion heats up at “Legislative Coffee”

Latest News

The Grammy-winning French act have announced their break up.
Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years
LIVE: Garland says Justice Dept. must be politically independent
File photo.
South Dakota trooper injured in Watertown crash
The World Health Organization panel suggests the origins of COVID-19 deserve further study.
World Health Organization wants deeper look at COVID-19 origins
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster