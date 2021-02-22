District of South Dakota’s U.S. Attorney to step down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The United States Attorney for the District of South Dakota has announced plans to step down from his office.

U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons says his resignation will take effect on Friday.

The move, announced Monday, is part of the regular transition of appointed officials when a new Presidential Administration takes power.

Parsons was formally nominated by President Donald Trump in September of 2017, and took office the following January. In a press release, he said he plans to return to private practice in Sioux Falls.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney and Criminal Chief Dennis Holmes will serve as Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota after Parsons officially leaves his post.

