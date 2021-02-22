Advertisement

District of South Dakota’s U.S. Attorney to step down

U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons and former Attorney General William Barr
U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons and former Attorney General William Barr(Submitted photo/U.S. Attorney's Office Dist. of South Dakota)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The United States Attorney for the District of South Dakota has announced plans to step down from his office.

U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons says his resignation will take effect on Friday.

The move, announced Monday, is part of the regular transition of appointed officials when a new Presidential Administration takes power.

Parsons was formally nominated by President Donald Trump in September of 2017, and took office the following January. In a press release, he said he plans to return to private practice in Sioux Falls.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney and Criminal Chief Dennis Holmes will serve as Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota after Parsons officially leaves his post.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COURTESY CNN
South Dakota woman speaks out about being aboard engine failure flight
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Drivers doing a jump at Sioux Falls Snocross event
National Snocross event comes to Sioux Falls for the first time
Brandon Mayor Paul Lundberg has resigned after two years to focus on his position within the...
Brandon mayor resigns after two years
Discussion heat up at “Legislative Coffee”
Discussion heats up at “Legislative Coffee”

Latest News

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19. (photo by Patrick...
30 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Monday
Sioux Falls Police have made an arrest in connection with a stolen car that had two dogs...
Police: Stolen car, dogs found safe with one in custody
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
South Dakota lawmakers considering impeaching Attorney General
LIVE: Garland says Justice Dept. must be politically independent