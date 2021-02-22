Advertisement

Google Doodle celebrates Yankton Sioux Tribe writer and activist Zitkala-Sa

Monday's Google Doodle honors a Yankton Sioux Tribe writer, musician, and activist on her 145th birthday.
Monday’s Google Doodle honors a Yankton Sioux Tribe writer, musician, and activist on her 145th birthday.(Google)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday’s Google Doodle is celebrating a Yankton Sioux Tribe writer, musician, and activist on her 145th birthday.

Zitkala-Sa was born on Feb. 22, 1876, and brought traditional Native American stories to a wide audience. Zitkala-Sa published legends collected from Native American culture and autobiographical narratives between 1900 and 1904.

Zitkala-Sa collaborated with American composer William F. Hanson to write the first Native American opera, The Sun Dance Opera, in 1913. Premiering at the Orpheus Hall in Vernal, Utah, the production featured members of the Ute Nation.

Politically, Zitkala-Sa was instrumental in the passage of legislation that increased Native American governance. She lobbied and influenced the passage of the Indian Citizenship Act in 1924 and the Indian Reorganization Act in 1934. In 1926, she co-founded the National Council of American Indians. The council lobbied for Native American’s rights to U.S. citizenship and other civil rights. She was also involved in the movement for women’s rights.

Zitkala-Sa died on Jan. 26, 1938, in Washington D.C. She was buried at Arlington National Cemetary in Virginia.

