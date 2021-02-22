Mild Week Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- What a difference a week makes! Last Monday we started out with morning lows in the teens and 20′s below zero and now we’re finally back above normal and above freezing. The wind will gradually diminish throughout the evening. Areas of fog will be likely across the region especially eastern South Dakota and into Minnesota/Iowa.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday with some morning fog still sticking around. Breezy conditions will remain mainly in west central and western South Dakota. Highs will be in the 40′s east and even some lower 50′s west. Sunshine will return across the region for the middle of the week and even into Friday. Temperatures will hold steady in the 40′s generally with some fluctuation day to day. We’ll fall a few degrees from Tuesday into Wednesday, but then see temperatures rise heading into Friday.

This upcoming weekend, temperatures will cool slightly down to the 30′s for highs and we’ll also be tracking a chance for some light snow mainly late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will begin to rise once more heading into next week with highs next Monday starting out in the 30′s and then rise into the 40′s by the middle of next week once more. Not a bad start to March!

