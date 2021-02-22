Advertisement

Minnehaha Co. jail transport vehicle involved in hit-and-run

Authorities are searching for a truck that struck a Minnehaha County jail transport vehicle and...
Authorities are searching for a truck that struck a Minnehaha County jail transport vehicle and fled the scene.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are searching for a truck that struck a Minnehaha County jail transport vehicle and fled the scene.

Authorities say the truck rear-ended the transport near 9th Street and Minnesota Avenue at around 12:45 pm Monday.

The pick-up truck involved is dark grey and should have damage to its front-end. Authorities say injuries in the crash were sustained but not give any further details.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the truck. If anyone has information, authorities ask that you contact Sioux Falls Police or CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COURTESY CNN
South Dakota woman speaks out about being aboard engine failure flight
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Drivers doing a jump at Sioux Falls Snocross event
National Snocross event comes to Sioux Falls for the first time
U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons and former Attorney General William Barr
District of South Dakota’s U.S. Attorney to step down
Brandon Mayor Paul Lundberg has resigned after two years to focus on his position within the...
Brandon mayor resigns after two years

Latest News

South Dakota business man sentenced to federal prison in organics fraud
Medical marijuana advocacy groups are reaching out to legislators looking for a compromise. And...
Medical marijuana advocates seek compromise on implementation
Drought a concern heading into spring in South Dakota
Drought a concern heading into spring in South Dakota
Lily Tobin is a senior at Aberdeen Central High School, but she already has at least a semester...
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Aberdeen Central senior gets ahead with college-level courses
Garland vows sharp focus on Capitol riot as attorney general