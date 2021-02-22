Minnehaha Co. jail transport vehicle involved in hit-and-run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are searching for a truck that struck a Minnehaha County jail transport vehicle and fled the scene.

Authorities say the truck rear-ended the transport near 9th Street and Minnesota Avenue at around 12:45 pm Monday.

Looking for the public's help finding the vehicle that rear ended one of our jail transport vehicles today. If you have information on the truck shown in the @siouxfallspd tweet, contact law enforcement or crimestoppers. https://t.co/3OOlRToTAV pic.twitter.com/3EsilSKRzV — Minnehaha Sheriff (@MinnehahaCounty) February 22, 2021

The pick-up truck involved is dark grey and should have damage to its front-end. Authorities say injuries in the crash were sustained but not give any further details.

Need help identifying this dark gray pickup. It was involved in an injury hit and run accident today at 9th St and Minnesota Ave at 12:45pm and should have front end damage. If you have any information on this truck please contact police or crimestoppers. Thank you /L754 pic.twitter.com/akCdPvTMFt — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) February 22, 2021

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the truck. If anyone has information, authorities ask that you contact Sioux Falls Police or CrimeStoppers.

