Advertisement

Minnesota Timberwolves Fire Head Coach Ryan Saunders

Son of the late Flip Saunders who coached the Wolves and Sioux Falls Skyforce
(KSFY)
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - Following a 103-99 loss at the New York Knicks which dropped their record to an NBA-worst 7-24, the Minnesota Timberwolves fired head coach Ryan Saunders.

Saunders, who had been an assistant with the team since 2014, took the reigns of the Timberwolves midway through the 2018-19 season after the firing of Tom Thibodeau. Saunders went 43-95 as Minnesota’s head coach in the two-plus seasons since.

He is the son of the late Flip Saunders who, after coaching the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the 1994-95 season, was hired as general manager of the Timberwolves on May 11, 1995. He was then hired as head coach on December 18th of that year and would go on to become the winningest coach in Minnesota history. Over the course of two different stints in eleven seasons he went 427-392 as Timberwolves head coach, leading them to the playoffs eight times. Including time as the head coach in Detroit and Washington, Flip won 654 games in 17 seasons.

The organization issued the following statement late Sunday night:

Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas tonight announced the team has relieved Ryan Saunders of his duties as Head Coach, effective immediately.

“We would like to thank Ryan for his time and commitment to the Timberwolves organization and wish him the best in the future,” said Rosas. “These are difficult decisions to make, however this change is in the best interest of the organization’s short and long-term goals.”

Additional details surrounding the announcement of the next Timberwolves Head Coach will be made Monday, February 22.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Brandon Mayor Paul Lundberg has resigned after two years to focus on his position within the...
Brandon mayor resigns after two years
COVID-19’s impact on 2020 tax returns
On Feb. 13, CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted the smuggled drugs in a shipment of cereal...
Federal agents seize $2.82 million worth of cocaine-coated corn flakes
As more and more people receive the COVID vaccine, we're learning how it's affecting our...
Health officials say COVID-19 vaccine could affect mammogram screenings

Latest News

Begins Thursday at Sanford Pentagon
Conference Tournament Schedules
Vikings in despite loss thanks to USF setback at SMSU
Augustana Men Qualify For NSIC Tournament After Sioux Falls Men Falter At SMSU
Vikings in despite loss thanks to USF setback at SMSU
Augustana Men Last In NSIC Tournament After Sioux Falls Falters At SMSU
Advance to NSIC Tournament with 88-83 OT win
USF Women End SMSU’s Season & Qualify For NSIC Tournament