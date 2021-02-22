Minnesota Timberwolves Fire Head Coach Ryan Saunders

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - Following a 103-99 loss at the New York Knicks which dropped their record to an NBA-worst 7-24, the Minnesota Timberwolves fired head coach Ryan Saunders.

Saunders, who had been an assistant with the team since 2014, took the reigns of the Timberwolves midway through the 2018-19 season after the firing of Tom Thibodeau. Saunders went 43-95 as Minnesota’s head coach in the two-plus seasons since.

He is the son of the late Flip Saunders who, after coaching the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the 1994-95 season, was hired as general manager of the Timberwolves on May 11, 1995. He was then hired as head coach on December 18th of that year and would go on to become the winningest coach in Minnesota history. Over the course of two different stints in eleven seasons he went 427-392 as Timberwolves head coach, leading them to the playoffs eight times. Including time as the head coach in Detroit and Washington, Flip won 654 games in 17 seasons.

The organization issued the following statement late Sunday night:

Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas tonight announced the team has relieved Ryan Saunders of his duties as Head Coach, effective immediately.

“We would like to thank Ryan for his time and commitment to the Timberwolves organization and wish him the best in the future,” said Rosas. “These are difficult decisions to make, however this change is in the best interest of the organization’s short and long-term goals.”

Additional details surrounding the announcement of the next Timberwolves Head Coach will be made Monday, February 22.

