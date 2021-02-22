Noem among 17 GOP governors calling for Biden to withdraw oil, gas development order

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has issued a joint letter along with several fellow Republican governors asking President Joe Biden to withdraw an executive order pausing new oil and gas developments on federal land.

The order was issued Jan. 27 as part a broader effort to tackle climate change, which Biden campaigned on during the 2020 election.

On Monday, Noem joined 16 other GOP governors asking Biden to reconsider the order, saying it will cause economic damage to several states with large amounts of federal land and increase energy costs.

Read the full letter here.

