Police: Stolen car, dogs found safe with one in custody

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police have made an arrest in connection with a stolen car that had two dogs inside.

Police say at around 10 pm Friday, a car parked at a restaurant near 26th Street and Louise Avenue was taken. Police say the car was running and the owner was inside for only a short amount of time. Police began searching for the stolen car and dogs with officers checking gas stations and putting out messages on social media.

A gas station clerk near 6th Street and West Avenue recognized the stolen car, a red GMC Acadia, with the dogs and called police.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the car in Garretson along with the dogs.

31-year-old Jared Tyrel Fortney is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Police are still investigating and say it’s unclear if Fortney was directly involved with stealing the vehicle. Police say another suspect used a credit card taken from the car.

Police say more charges are likely.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

