Advertisement

Republican legislator calls for Ravnsborg resignation

Majority Whip Tim Goodwin (R-Rapid City) is calling for the resignation of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. Goodwin is the first Republican legislator to do so.
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor careless driving after he struck and killed a man with his car, authorities said Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)
By Austin Goss
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is facing calls for his resignation from within his own party.

State Rep. Tim Goodwin (R-Rapid City) is calling for Ravnsborg to resign after he was charged with three misdemeanors last week.

“What’s best for the citizens of South Dakota?” Goodwin asks. “My recommendation is that our Attorney General needs to do the honorable thing and resign his post. He needs to do it immediately so we as a state can move forward. Once Jason Ravnsborg has resigned his position, our Governor can appoint a new Attorney General.”

Goodwin is the first Republican legislator to publicly call for Ravnsborg resignation since he struck and killed Joe Boever outside of Highmore last September. The South Dakota Democratic Party called for Ravnsborg’s resignation in a statement last week.

When asked if he would support impeachment of the sitting Attorney General, Goodwin said “I think it is best for everyone, including Ravnsborg, to resign.”

If Ravnsborg were to be impeached, it would be the first impeachment trial in South Dakota history. Sources have confirmed to Dakota News Now/KOTA that discussions have been had within the Republican House caucus about pursuing impeachment, although no articles have been formally introduced at this point in time.

If articles of impeachment were to be introduced against Ravnsborg, they would have to be filed by 5 P.M. Tuesday. If articles were to be filed after that, House rules would have to be suspended, with two thirds of the State House voting in favor of doing so.

Ravnsborg has not provided a comment on impeachment at this time.

This is a developing story.

Most Read

COURTESY CNN
South Dakota woman speaks out about being aboard engine failure flight
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Drivers doing a jump at Sioux Falls Snocross event
National Snocross event comes to Sioux Falls for the first time
Brandon Mayor Paul Lundberg has resigned after two years to focus on his position within the...
Brandon mayor resigns after two years
Discussion heat up at “Legislative Coffee”
Discussion heats up at “Legislative Coffee”

Latest News

Falls Park near downtown Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation looking to hire hundreds ahead of summer
SF Parks & Rec looking to hire hundreds ahead of summer
Seasonal workers needed in Sioux Falls
The Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins at Target Field at a baseball game Monday, Aug....
Twins plan for possible return of fans to Target Field
LIVE: AG nominee Garland to focus on civil rights, political independence