Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation looking to hire hundreds ahead of summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is preparing for a normal operating summer. The department is looking to fill hundreds of seasonal job vacancies ahead of the season. There are a variety of positions, like a lifeguard or something with park maintenance.

In the operations division, leaders are looking for people 18 and older. Those applicants can apply for a long-term position, which will be for April through October or a short-term position for May to August. They will work 40 hours a week though. No experience is necessary because training is provided. Walk-in interviews for these positions are Wednesday and Thursday from 1 PM to 4 PM. They will be at the park shop on West 49th Street. Applicants are encouraged to bring their social security card, a driver’s license, and a voided check because some may be hired on the spot.

The positions are for maintenance, mowing, forestry, and field maintenance. More than 125 lifeguard positions are available as well.

A complete list of job opportunities can be found on the parks’ website. The pools were closed last summer because of COVID-19, so the parks department is now preparing for full operation this year.

