South Dakota lowers vaccination age to 65 and over

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health have again lowered the age of eligibility for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota.

The Department of Health lowered the age to people age 65 and over on Monday. The limit had previously been age 70 and over.

Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon previously said the state’s vaccination allotment will increase by 13% this week to 17,560 doses.

The state administered the first doses it received to health care professionals back in December. Starting in mid-January, the state began vaccinating Group 1D - which includes elderly residents and those with underlying health conditions - starting with those over the age of 80. Officials have been gradually lowering the age requirements ever since.

Roughly 14% of the state’s population has received at least one vaccine dose, while around 7% have received both doses.

To find out more about vaccine eligibility in South Dakota, visit the Department of Health’s website.

Starting TODAY - PERSONS AGE 65 & OVER are eligible for the vaccine.



