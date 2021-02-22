Advertisement

South Dakota trooper injured in Watertown crash

File photo.
File photo.(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was injured when another vehicle crashed into his patrol car while he was attempting to make a traffic stop.

The accident took place around 7 p.m. Friday on Highway 20, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Investigators say the trooper was catching up to a vehicle he was trying to pull over on Highway 20 in northwest Watertown when a pickup turned south onto the highway and collided with the trooper.

Both the trooper and the 79-year-old man driving the pickup received minor injuries.

Watertown police are investigating the crash. They say charges are pending.

Damage to the squad car was estimated at $4,000, and damage to the pickup was estimated at $2,000.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COURTESY CNN
South Dakota woman speaks out about being aboard engine failure flight
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Drivers doing a jump at Sioux Falls Snocross event
National Snocross event comes to Sioux Falls for the first time
Brandon Mayor Paul Lundberg has resigned after two years to focus on his position within the...
Brandon mayor resigns after two years
Discussion heat up at “Legislative Coffee”
Discussion heats up at “Legislative Coffee”

Latest News

LIVE: Garland says Justice Dept. must be politically independent
(South Dakota National Guard)
Veteran group urges state leaders to support National Guard legislation
Intoxibakes specializes in boozy cupcakes
Boozy bakery finds niche in Sioux Falls
Intoxibakes specializes in boozy cupcakes
Intoxibakes specializes in boozy cupcakes