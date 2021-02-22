South Dakota trooper injured in Watertown crash

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was injured when another vehicle crashed into his patrol car while he was attempting to make a traffic stop.

The accident took place around 7 p.m. Friday on Highway 20, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Investigators say the trooper was catching up to a vehicle he was trying to pull over on Highway 20 in northwest Watertown when a pickup turned south onto the highway and collided with the trooper.

Both the trooper and the 79-year-old man driving the pickup received minor injuries.

Watertown police are investigating the crash. They say charges are pending.

Damage to the squad car was estimated at $4,000, and damage to the pickup was estimated at $2,000.

