Advertisement

Taco Bell unveils Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco

Taco Bell has unveiled a new chicken taco.
Taco Bell has unveiled a new chicken taco.(Source: Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to make a chicken sandwich with a twist.

The fast-food chain is preparing to test its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco.

The taco features fried chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, coated in tortilla chips and topped with chipotle sauce.

Taco Bell describes the shell as puffy bread that’s shaped like a taco.

Starting March 11, Taco Bell will test the new taco at participating restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

It’s expected to roll out nationwide later this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COURTESY CNN
South Dakota woman speaks out about being aboard engine failure flight
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Drivers doing a jump at Sioux Falls Snocross event
National Snocross event comes to Sioux Falls for the first time
Brandon Mayor Paul Lundberg has resigned after two years to focus on his position within the...
Brandon mayor resigns after two years
Discussion heat up at “Legislative Coffee”
Discussion heats up at “Legislative Coffee”

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump sought to halt the tax record turnover to the New York state...
Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
Republican legislator calls for Ravnsborg resignation
Falls Park near downtown Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation looking to hire hundreds ahead of summer
Goodyear acquires Cooper in all-American tire deal