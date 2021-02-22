Advertisement

Twins plan for possible return of fans to Target Field

The Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins at Target Field at a baseball game Monday, Aug....
The Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins at Target Field at a baseball game Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 4-1. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - While the Minnesota Twins are working out in Florida, the club back in Minneapolis is laying plans to bring twins fans back to Target Field this season.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the team is hoping to persuade state officials that they can safely host about 10,000 fans, or about 25% of the park’s capacity, for each game.

The team hopes that number can increase throughout the season as more Minnesotans are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Crowd size is up to Gov. Tim Walz, who has talked eagerly about wanting to attend Twins games this season.

But spokesman Teddy Tschann told the Star Tribune that Walz isn’t ready to commit to a number of fans for the home opener April 8.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COURTESY CNN
South Dakota woman speaks out about being aboard engine failure flight
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Drivers doing a jump at Sioux Falls Snocross event
National Snocross event comes to Sioux Falls for the first time
Brandon Mayor Paul Lundberg has resigned after two years to focus on his position within the...
Brandon mayor resigns after two years
Discussion heat up at “Legislative Coffee”
Discussion heats up at “Legislative Coffee”

Latest News

Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
Republican legislator calls for Ravnsborg resignation
Falls Park near downtown Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation looking to hire hundreds ahead of summer
SF Parks & Rec looking to hire hundreds ahead of summer
Seasonal workers needed in Sioux Falls
LIVE: AG nominee Garland to focus on civil rights, political independence