Warmer Weather is Here

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We are starting off with a little fog across parts of the region. Once the fog clears out, we will see decreasing cloud cover for our Monday. Highs will range from the mid 40s in the east to the upper 50s out west. It will be a little windy, especially in central South Dakota. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for parts of central South Dakota until 6 p.m. CST.

Overnight, we should stay mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Tuesday is setting up to be another fantastic day! We may see a few more clouds around the region, but temperatures will get back into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. We’ll cool things off just a bit for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s around the region, but we should have plenty of sunshine. The mid to upper 40s will return for Friday, as will the wind.

Some slightly cooler air looks poised to move into the region over the weekend. Saturday will still be a great day with highs in the 40s for most. We’ll cool things down into the upper 20s and low 30s by Sunday. The 30s will stay around early next week before some warmer air moves back into the region. We’re looking at highs back in the 40s by the middle of next week.

