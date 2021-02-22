Advertisement

WATCH: NASA releases video of Mars rover landing

Perseverance is the 5th rover NASA has put on the Martian surface
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars captured the fascination of the entire world last week.

On Monday, the space agency released new breathtaking video.

The images show the final minutes of the rover’s entry, descent and landing.

It starts with the supersonic deployment of the largest parachute ever sent to another planet.

The landing video finishes with the final touchdown in the Jezero crater.

The new video also includes the first audio recording of sounds from the red planet.

You can hear a Martian breeze and mechanical sounds of the rover’s operation.

NASA also released images showing the mission’s first panorama of the rover’s landing location.

Those pictures were captured by two navigation cameras on the rover’s mast.

Perseverance is the fifth rover NASA has put on the Martian surface.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COURTESY CNN
South Dakota woman speaks out about being aboard engine failure flight
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Drivers doing a jump at Sioux Falls Snocross event
National Snocross event comes to Sioux Falls for the first time
U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons and former Attorney General William Barr
District of South Dakota’s U.S. Attorney to step down
Brandon Mayor Paul Lundberg has resigned after two years to focus on his position within the...
Brandon mayor resigns after two years

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on 500K lives lost to COVID-19
Monday’s Google Doodle honors a Yankton Sioux Tribe writer, musician, and activist on her 145th...
Google Doodle celebrates Yankton Sioux Tribe writer and activist Zitkala-Sa
In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges
The number of complaints to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau about credit reporting...
Consumer complaints against credit-reporting agencies double during pandemic