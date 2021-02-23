Advertisement

21-year-old man killed in crash identified

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said Fethawi Gebrestadic died in a crash the morning of February 17th in northwest Sioux Falls.

Gebrestadic was driving on Highway 38 near La Mesa Drive when he crossed over the centerline and hit a garbage truck head-on. Gebrestadic died at the scene.

According to the Benson Funeral Home in Worthington, MN, a funeral was held Saturday for Gebrestadic. His family set up a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses. More than $15,000 has already been raised.

