212 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota

A health care worker administers a drive thru COVID-19 test in western South Dakota (file photo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported 212 new coronavirus cases as other tracking numbers remained relatively flat Tuesday.

The new cases bring the state’s total known cases to 111,546. Of those, 1,938 are active, an increase of five from Monday.

There were no new deaths reported Tuesday. The state’s total remains at 1,863.

Current hospitalizations fell by three to 91. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 3.3% of hospital beds and 4.3% of ICU beds. Officials say 45.8% of hospital beds and 52.4% of ICU beds are still available.

A total of 123,451 South Dakotans, or about 14% of the state’s population, have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Of those, 62,878 (7% of the population) have received both doses.

South Dakota's COVID-19 webste

