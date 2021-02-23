Advertisement

Another Great Day

Staying a Little Breezy
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will be in and out of cloud cover for our Tuesday. There’s a slight chance we could see a few sprinkles and flurries move through northern South Dakota and western Minnesota this morning into the early afternoon hours. Other than that, just a little breezy for some of us with highs back in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

We’ll stay partly cloudy overnight with another slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry for some. There will be plenty of sunshine for our Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 40s for most. Clouds will increase heading into Friday, but temperatures should be in the mid 40s for most. The wind will start to pick up again by Friday.

Over the weekend, it looks like some brief changes will take place. Not on Saturday -- we should stay partly cloudy with highs in the 40s. By Sunday, we’ll bring in a slight chance of a few flurries with highs dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s. We’ll quickly warm back into the mid 30s early next week before the low 40s for highs return by next Wednesday.

