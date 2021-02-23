Beautiful Weather Continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Above normal temperatures and comfortable conditions are in our future as our weather pattern finally returns to more of a mild trend overall. We’re going to be tracking the chance for some patchy fog tonight as we head into Wednesday morning.

Speaking of Wednesday, most of the day will be filled with sunshine and highs in the 40′s east and 50′s west, but some light precipitation will be moving through from the north to the southeast throughout the afternoon hours and into the evening. This will briefly produce that “snow globe” type of snow, but any accumulations would essentially melt anyway thanks to the warmer air.

Sunshine will be back for Thursday with temperatures cooling slightly to the upper 30′s northeast and to the lower to mid 40′s west. We’ll see more clouds moving in for Friday, but otherwise stay dry. Temperatures will warm back up on Friday to the 40′s east and the 50′s further west. As we head into the weekend, temperatures do dip slightly for Saturday and yet again for Sunday.

We’re tracking a chance for a light rain/snow mix on Saturday night into Sunday mainly along and south of I-90. Temperatures will begin next week a little cooler and stay in the lower 30′s east and mid 30′s west, but we’ll see highs back in the 40′s east and 50′s west by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week!

