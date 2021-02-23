Advertisement

Drought a concern heading into spring in South Dakota

By Miranda Paige
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Drought concerns are on the minds of many going into planting season. While much of the region has been dryer than normal lately, parts of southeastern South Dakota are experiencing the worst of it.

Farmers like Dave Poppens are monitoring conditions closely, hoping to see some moisture.

“Usually if it’s dryer we’ll plant the crop as normal because it will be dryer conditions, but then as the season goes along and it stays dry then the crop doesn’t grow and fill out the way it should, so you lose the yield with the lack of moisture,” said Poppens.

SDSU Extension State Climatologist, Laura Edwards says the current drought monitor shows parts of southeastern South Dakota in severe, even extreme drought.

Drought monitor as of Feb. 22nd
Drought monitor as of Feb. 22nd(Dakota News Now)

“We’ve been so accustomed to kind of weather conditions in the southeastern part of the state. We haven’t seen this kind of drought since the 2012 drought that kind of carried over into 2013,” said Edwards.

She says a lot of the problem comes from the warm temperatures in the late summer into December and January.

It may not feel like it’s that dry right now due to recent snowfall. However, Edwards says the snow only provides a limited amount of relief.

“Soils are frozen, so it can’t take up the moisture very well, and the snow kind of sits there and stays there on the surface,” said Edwards.

Because the soil is dryer right now that could affect planting season for farmers and gardeners.

“Concerned about the subsoil moisture, we’re going to be short of that the way it is now. We’re going to need some timely rains going into the spring,” said Poppens.

Only time will tell if the moisture does come. Right now, Edwards says data doesn’t look too promising.

“As we look further ahead into April, May, and June into the summer, odds are leaning towards warmer than average for that time of year,” said Edwards.

SDSU Extension has created a drought task force that will monitor the situation as we head into the spring and summer.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COURTESY CNN
South Dakota woman speaks out about being aboard engine failure flight
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons and former Attorney General William Barr
District of South Dakota’s U.S. Attorney to step down
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
Drivers doing a jump at Sioux Falls Snocross event
National Snocross event comes to Sioux Falls for the first time

Latest News

South Dakota business man sentenced to federal prison in organics fraud
Medical marijuana advocacy groups are reaching out to legislators looking for a compromise. And...
Medical marijuana advocates seek compromise on implementation
Drought a concern heading into spring in South Dakota
Drought a concern heading into spring in South Dakota
Lily Tobin is a senior at Aberdeen Central High School, but she already has at least a semester...
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Aberdeen Central senior gets ahead with college-level courses