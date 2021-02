SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Flandreau Fliers held off the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers in a close game on Tuesday night.

Flandreau led the the Class A boys basketball match-up at halftime 31-22, and after a comeback from Sioux Falls Christian, was able to win 56-55.

