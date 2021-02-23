Forward Sioux Falls launches eighth economic development campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Forward Sioux Falls, the premier economic development program within the Sioux Falls MSA, will launch the public portion of its eighth five-year campaign, Forward Sioux Falls 2026, at 9:30 a.m. today in the Hub auditorium of Southeast Technical College (2320 N. Career Avenue).

In-person attendance is limited; however, people are encouraged to visit forwardsiouxfalls.com to watch a livestream of the event.

The Forward Sioux Falls 2026 campaign is being led by Co-chairs Dave Rozenboom, president of First PREMIER Bank; Dave Flicek, president and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital and University Center; and Paul Hanson, president of Sanford Health for the Sioux Falls region. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is serving as honorary campaign co-chair. All four leaders will participate in a presentation and offer remarks on the campaign.

