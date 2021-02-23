Advertisement

House lawmakers push office for missing Indigenous people

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota House has passed a proposal to create an office under the attorney general to coordinate tribal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in tackling the crisis of missing Indigenous people.

Democrat Rep. Peri Pourier, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, proposed the office as part of an effort to solve how a disproportionate number of Indigenous people go missing and are murdered in the state. She says that of 179 missing people statewide, 77 are Indigenous.

Pourier’s bill creates a one-person office within the attorney general’s office to specialize in coordinating and training law enforcement across agencies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota businessman sentenced to federal prison in organics fraud
COURTESY CNN
South Dakota woman speaks out about being aboard engine failure flight
21-year-old man killed in crash identified
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Authorities are still searching for a truck that struck a Minnehaha County jail transport...
Authorities search for hit-and-run suspect that struck Minnehaha Co. jail transport

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Tip led to FBI arrests of Iowa mother, son in Capitol attack
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
South Dakota lawmaker files articles of impeachment against Attorney General
Antonio Rae Rasgado
Police: Sioux Falls man charged with rape after found in car with 14-year-old girl
Sioux Falls woman continues to wait for lawsuit settlement payment nearly two years later. We...
Sioux Falls woman continues to wait for lawsuit settlement payment nearly two years later