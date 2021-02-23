Magic of Storytelling campaign helps to get books to all kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Disney’s Magic of Storytelling campaign goes through March 31st. It’s part of an effort to make sure every child has access to books, including kids in the Dakota News Now viewing area.

The campaign supports the non-profit called First Book. Disney has donated more than 80 million books through this campaign that’s been going on for several years.

It helps with First Book’s mission of breaking down barriers to education equality for low-income kids.

“This campaign, among the other things that both Disney and other publishers do for us, helps elevate that need, makes people understand and recognize that for low-income kids, a book is rare. A book is a gift and a treat, and if they don’t see themselves or the folks that are helping raise them or the situations that they are in, in books, they don’t even know what the possibilities are in life,” Carey Palmquist said. She is the chief operating officer with First Book.

According to Palmquist, more than 3,000 books have been donated in our region through this campaign previously.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.