Minnesota Timberwolves hire Chris Finch as new head coach

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - After firing Ryan Saunders on Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced Monday that Chris Finch would be the their next head coach.

Finch was formerly an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors before getting the job in Minnesota. He will begin his journey as leader of Timberwolves Tuesday in Milwaukee, WI where his new team will take on the Bucks.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.