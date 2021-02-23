Noem calls for Attorney General to resign after fatal crash investigation

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem is calling for South Dakota’s top law enforcement officer to resign after he was charged with three misdemeanors in connection to a fatal crash.

On Tuesday, Noem issued a statement saying she believes Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should resign now that the investigation into the crash is complete.

“Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the Attorney General should resign,” Noem said. “I have reviewed the material we are releasing, starting today, and I encourage others to review it as well.”

Prosecutors announced charges last week in connection to a Sept. 12 crash where Ravnsborg struck and killed Joseph Boever near Highmore. The charges were all misdemeanors, and prosecutors said they do not indicate Ravnsborg was criminally responsible for Boever’s death.

Ravnsborg has previously said he does not plan on resigning. Some state lawmakers have indicated they may move to impeach Ravnsborg.

