Police: Sioux Falls man charged with rape after found in car with 14-year-old girl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he engaged in a sexual relationship with a minor after lying to her about his age on social media.

Twenty-six-year-old Antonio Rae Rasgado was arrested on charges of 4th-degree rape and sexual contact with a child less than 16, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Clemens said police received a report of a suspicious vehicle near 57th Street and Marion Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. The caller told police a van looked out of place, and they thought someone was sleeping inside it.

Officers found Rasgado in the van with a 14-year-old girl, according to Clemens.

Rasgado had met the girl on Snapchat and told her he was 16. Clemens said they had been talking about a month before meeting that night to engage in “sexual activity.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.