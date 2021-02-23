Police: Sioux Falls man charged with rape after found in car with 14-year-old girl
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he engaged in a sexual relationship with a minor after lying to her about his age on social media.
Twenty-six-year-old Antonio Rae Rasgado was arrested on charges of 4th-degree rape and sexual contact with a child less than 16, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.
Clemens said police received a report of a suspicious vehicle near 57th Street and Marion Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. The caller told police a van looked out of place, and they thought someone was sleeping inside it.
Officers found Rasgado in the van with a 14-year-old girl, according to Clemens.
Rasgado had met the girl on Snapchat and told her he was 16. Clemens said they had been talking about a month before meeting that night to engage in “sexual activity.”
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.