Advertisement

Police: Sioux Falls man charged with rape after found in car with 14-year-old girl

Antonio Rae Rasgado
Antonio Rae Rasgado(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he engaged in a sexual relationship with a minor after lying to her about his age on social media.

Twenty-six-year-old Antonio Rae Rasgado was arrested on charges of 4th-degree rape and sexual contact with a child less than 16, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Clemens said police received a report of a suspicious vehicle near 57th Street and Marion Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. The caller told police a van looked out of place, and they thought someone was sleeping inside it.

Officers found Rasgado in the van with a 14-year-old girl, according to Clemens.

Rasgado had met the girl on Snapchat and told her he was 16. Clemens said they had been talking about a month before meeting that night to engage in “sexual activity.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COURTESY CNN
South Dakota woman speaks out about being aboard engine failure flight
South Dakota businessman sentenced to federal prison in organics fraud
21-year-old man killed in crash identified
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons and former Attorney General William Barr
District of South Dakota’s U.S. Attorney to step down

Latest News

Sioux Falls woman continues to wait for lawsuit settlement payment nearly two years later. We...
Sioux Falls woman continues to wait for lawsuit settlement payment nearly two years later
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
Noem calls for Attorney General to resign after fatal crash investigation
A health care worker administers a drive thru COVID-19 test in western South Dakota (file photo)
212 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota
Minnehaha Co. hit-and-run suspect vehicle