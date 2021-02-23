Sioux Falls hosts state dart tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Roughly 3,500 dart players will gather at the Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel from February 23rd-28th.

The tournament rotates annually between Rapid City and Sioux Falls, and this year the amount of participants has decreased by roughly 18 percent.

“We do have a lot of our elderly players that are not playing this year because of COVID,” said tournament director Whitney Tolliver.

Even with the lower turnout, the General manager of the hotel, Ted Hilleson, said they are thankful to host after having to lay off employees last year due to the pandemic.

“Very fortunate. We’re happy to bring them back and get them back to work,” said Hilleson.

The venue has taken steps to protect the participants from COVID-19.

“We require employees to wear masks. We’ll have extra sanitation stations,” said Hilleson

The dartboards will also be set to automatically change players between turns to lower touchpoints.

The tournament will consist of singles, doubles, and team play, with singles starting things off Tuesday morning at 8:00 am.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.