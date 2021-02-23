Advertisement

South Dakota businessman sentenced to federal prison in organics fraud

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Florida man has been sentenced to federal prison for selling fake organic grains and seeds for profit through businesses he formed in South Dakota.

Court documents say Kent Duane Anderson sold non-organic grain and seed products as organic from Oct. 2012 to Dec. 2017, making a $25 million profit. According to the documents, Anderson operated a business called Green Leaf Resources that marketed organic grains and seeds. Anderson would buy the non-organic grains and seeds from suppliers in Illinois and Minnesota, store them in North Dakota, and replace the legal documentation. Anderson would then resell the grains and seeds as “certified organic” for a profit.

Prosecutors say Anderson transferred nearly $11 million from the fraudulent sales over five years into his personal accounts. He purchased a $2.5 million home in Florida, an $8 million yacht, and $400,000 in jewelry, according to court documents.

On Monday, Anderson was sentenced to four years in federal prison. Anderson pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COURTESY CNN
South Dakota woman speaks out about being aboard engine failure flight
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons and former Attorney General William Barr
District of South Dakota’s U.S. Attorney to step down
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
Drivers doing a jump at Sioux Falls Snocross event
National Snocross event comes to Sioux Falls for the first time

Latest News

Drought concerns are on the minds of many going into planting season. While much of the region...
Drought a concern heading into spring in South Dakota
Medical marijuana advocacy groups are reaching out to legislators looking for a compromise. And...
Medical marijuana advocates seek compromise on implementation
Drought a concern heading into spring in South Dakota
Drought a concern heading into spring in South Dakota
Lily Tobin is a senior at Aberdeen Central High School, but she already has at least a semester...
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Aberdeen Central senior gets ahead with college-level courses