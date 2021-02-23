State senate urges inquiry into Wounded Knee Medals of Honor

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Senate unanimously supports a resolution urging the U.S. Congress to launch an investigation into Medals of Honor given to soldiers who participated in the Wounded Knee Massacre.

Congress has the authority to rescind the medals. A bipartisan group of state lawmakers, advocating both for Native American tribes and military veterans, say their action would give momentum to a years-long effort to rescind Medals of Honor.

20 soldiers of the 7th Cavalry Regiment were given the medals for their participation in the December 29, 1890, massacre on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation near Wounded Knee Creek.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.