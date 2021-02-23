Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Aberdeen Central senior gets ahead with college-level courses

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lily Tobin said academics are her top priority, but her extracurricular activities tie in with her school work.

“Academically, I take a rigorous course load. I’m currently in Advanced Placement Chemistry and Advanced Placement Literature and Composition, and then I’ve taken quite a few classes from Northern’s dual credit programs,” Tobin said.

Tobin was accepted into the honors program at Northern State University in Aberdeen. Because of how many advanced courses she’s taken, the senior has at least a semester of college done.

“A lot of my friends are in the same classes as me, so if our workloads are hard, we work on homework together. We’re able to study for tests together, which helps lighten the load if you don’t always know what’s going on, you can ask them,” she said.

Tobin is also not afraid to ask her teachers for help. Her Student Senate Advisor, Kevin Rook, describes the senior in one word, driven.

“She’s organized, very goal-oriented. She makes sure that anything she’s set out to do, she’ll get it done and she gets it done very well,” Rook said.

One of the most exciting things to happen to her in school was being named the Student Senate President.

“It’s an honor to represent the school and to help with events and do things like that,” she said.

Tobin likes helping people and may study to become a therapist because of it or go into business. She said she takes photos and hangs out in the barn with animals to relieve stress.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, she receives a $250 scholarship from Northern Electric Cooperative, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

