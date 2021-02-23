USD Volleyball sweeps NDSU

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The USD women’s volleyball team completed a weekend sweep over NDSU on Monday with a 3-0 victory.

Junior Maddie Wiedenfeld had a team high 13 kills along with five blocks, and Elizabeth Juhnke added 12 kills of her own in the win over the Bison.

The final score was 25-14, 25-16, 25-23.

The Coyotes look to continue the momentum next weekend in Brookings against SDSU.

