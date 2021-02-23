World-famous wiener dog races return to Sioux Falls this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede will be transformed into the Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs this weekend when they take on the Omaha Lancers.

For more than a decade, Weiner Dogs have raced across the ice at one special Stampede game each season.

“This went from us trying to get enough dogs for us to do it to now we, unfortunately, have to turn some people away because we don’t have room,” President of the Sioux Falls Stampede Jim Olander said.

The team rebrands themselves as the Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs as a benefit for Dakota Dachshund Rescue.

“We really try to go all out, even from me doing the radio broadcast and referring to us as Wiener Dogs all night, to all of our graphics in the arena,” Olander said.

Diane Wade, President and Founder of Dakota Dachshund Rescue, says the best part is seeing how much everyone loves their wiener dog.

“It is so much fun to see so much excitement, the fans that come out to watch a little hockey, but a lot of wiener dog races,” Wade said.

Dakota Dachshund Rescue and its volunteers currently house more than two dozen dogs, with hundreds in need of their foster care each year.

“It costs a lot of money, the adoption fees don’t come close to taking care of the dogs,” Wade said.

Olander says the Herd couldn’t be happier to help out a great organization.

“They don’t have a big shelter, they rely all on volunteers, which we really think is unique and different, and that’s why we like to partner with them,” Olander said.

Saturday’s game is their largest annual fundraiser, as well as the Herd’s most anticipated game of the season.

“It’s been really fun to see it grow and hopefully we just continue to make it bigger and better every year,” Olander said.

Wiener dogs will be available for adoption Saturday night at the event.

For more information about the wiener dog races and Saturday night’s festivities, click here.

For more information about Dakota Dachshund Rescue, click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.