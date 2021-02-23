Advertisement

Yankton mask mandate to expire March 1

(Source: CNN)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yankton’s mask mandate aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus is set to expire next week.

The Yankton City Commission took no action on a face mask resolution extension at their meeting Monday night, which means the mandate will expire on March 1.

Dr Mary Milroy, a member of the city Health Board, told the commission the mandate has had a positive impact. Commissioner Amy Miner says they can dial up the precautions quickly if needed, Dakota Radio Group reports.

The county currently has 36 COVID-19 infections.

