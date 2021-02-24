2 escaped South Dakota inmates back in custody

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say two South Dakota inmates who were placed on escaped status from separate facilities last year are back in custody.

Joseph Davis was arrested Monday in Arkansas, according to the Department of Corrections. He left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center without authorization on Sept. 4, 2020.

The other inmate, Seth Boocock, was arrested Tuesday in Sioux Falls. Officials say he was one of three inmates who walked away from the Yankton Community Work Center back in November.

Davis is serving time for marijuana-related charges, while Boocock is serving time for assault charges.

Authorities say in South Dakota, leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

