6 honored with Arc of Dreams Community Dreamer Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Six community members in Sioux Falls have been recognized for taking a leap.

The Arc of Dreams Community Dreamer Award honors those who are leaders in the community Those awarded will have their names on a plaque near the Arc of Dreams in downtown Sioux Falls.

Founding president of Sioux Falls Thrive, Candy Hanson, received the award Wednesday.

“We’re all taking a leap of faith to keep this community growing and great and caring, especially for the kids,” said Hanson.

Sioux Falls Thrive helps disadvantaged children find success. Hanson says anyone can be a leader and that anyone can make it happen if they have a dream and are persistent.

