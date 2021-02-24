Car vs. pole caused power outage in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A single-vehicle crash in western Sioux Falls left residents in the area without power for a short time Wednesday afternoon.

Sioux Falls Police say the accident happened at around 1 pm when a vehicle collided with a utility pole, causing the outage.

No other details on the crash have been shared at this time.

Power in the area has since been restored.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.