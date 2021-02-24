Advertisement

Car vs. pole caused power outage in western Sioux Falls

A single-vehicle crash in western Sioux Falls left residents in the area without power for a...
A single-vehicle crash in western Sioux Falls left residents in the area without power for a short time.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A single-vehicle crash in western Sioux Falls left residents in the area without power for a short time Wednesday afternoon.

Sioux Falls Police say the accident happened at around 1 pm when a vehicle collided with a utility pole, causing the outage.

No other details on the crash have been shared at this time.

Power in the area has since been restored.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (left) is interviewed by law enforcement...
Ravnsborg interview analysis: Victim’s glasses found in car, cell phone use among key moments
South Dakota businessman sentenced to federal prison in organics fraud
21-year-old man killed in crash identified
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
UPDATE: Despite impeachment articles, Ravnsborg doesn’t plan to resign
Antonio Rae Rasgado
Police: Sioux Falls man charged with rape after found in car with 14-year-old girl

Latest News

Three people are in custody after leading authorities in a high-speed pursuit through Sioux...
Stolen SUV leads Highway Patrol in high-speed pursuit through Sioux Falls
Minnehaha County awarded additional $700,000 Grant by MacArthur Foundation
A health care worker delivers a COVID-19 inoculation in Sioux Falls
DOH: 1 in 5 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose
File image
2 escaped South Dakota inmates back in custody